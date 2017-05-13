Brie Bella Thanks Fans From Hospital Days After Giving Birth to - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brie Bella Thanks Fans From Hospital Days After Giving Birth to Daughter Birdie: She's 'The Most Precious Gift'

Updated: May 13, 2017 7:26 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.