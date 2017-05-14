Driver dies after being ejected from SUV on SR-54 in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) — A man was killed Saturday night in a rollover crash on eastbound State Route 54 in Chula Vista near Highland Avenue.

Officers said the driver was thrown from his car.

"The driver who was un-seat belted at the time of collision, ended up being ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical doctor who stopped to provide assistance," said CHP Sergeant Todd Maxson.

A good Samaritan called for help and administered CPR. CHP said he was an off-duty doctor.

Two other men stopped to help, then officers arrived and also tried CPR.

Moments later firefighters and EMTs arrived on scene.

But the man ejected from the Ford Escape was pronounced dead.

"The driver of that Ford made an unsafe turning movement and lost control of the Ford and ended up rolling off the right shoulder," said Maxson.

CHP is handling the investigation and are working to find what caused the man to veer off the 54. There were tracks where the car plowed through a fence, hit a tree, then rolled onto its passenger side.

"Based on witness statements, they did report the driver as driving at a high rate of speed and at some point he did lose control and rolled off the side of the freeway," Maxson said.

CHP said there were no passengers in the SUV and no other injuries reported. They were investigating to see if drugs, DUI or a medical condition could have played a part in the crash.

Although the driver didn't make it, CHP said the good Samaritans who stopped did the right thing.

"It certainly is heroic that people did stop and provided assistance and attempted to resuscitate the driver," said Sergeant Maxson.