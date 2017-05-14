Jim Parsons Marries Longtime Partner Todd Spiewak

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and her husband of seven years, film director and television writer Riley Stearns, have split.
Melissa McCarthy hosted Saturday Night Live for her milestone fifth time over the weekend, where she reprised her celebrated impression of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, and she managed to take the role in a whole different direction than ever before.
Pete Davidson sat down for a segment on Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" on Saturday and opened up about his life now that he's off drugs for the first stretch of time in eight years.
Pete Davidson sat down for a segment on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update on Saturday and opened up about his life now that he's off drugs for the first stretch of time in eight years.
Tony Bennett's fans in Pennsylvania will have to wait a little bit longer to see the singer in concert.