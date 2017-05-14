Military moms honored at special brunch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Dozens of military moms and their families were honored on Mother's Day with a special brunch in Carlsbad.

The tenth annual Military Mother's Day Brunch celebrated active-duty moms who fight for our freedom and also moms who give support to an active duty spouse.

When life gets so busy for most moms, one military mother says it's the little things that keep her going.

"It's just nice to be able to celebrate the special day together as a family," said Mercedes Ford whose husband was home for Mother's Day. "Many times people don't see how awesome that is to just have that family present."

Mercedes and many moms were honored at the brunch held at the Sheraton Carlsbad Resort and Spa.

"We get lonely during the holidays and then on mother's day, we all want a break, so it's nice to be able to come to the Sheraton and not have to cook, clean dishes. It's wonderful," said Sebrina King, a family readiness officer, 1st Battalion, 1st Marines.

It's was a time to give mom her flowers and a full plate of her favorite foods.

"The Sheraton - I had no idea that they do something like this," said Lee Ford whose son just returned from deployment. "It's just unbelievable."

The brunch was held for 150 family members from Camp Pendleton.

What was special for some of the moms is that some spouses got back home just in time to celebrate.

"It's wonderful that it all kind of happened at the same time," said Jason Ford who recently returned home.

Jason Ford was the executive officer for the Battalion Landing Team, a part of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit that was gone for 7 months.

"I come home to a beautiful home, the kids are doing great and all the finances are in order. I mean that's amazing and what a load off my mind," said Jason.

The family had worried their two little girls might not remember their father, but that wasn't the case even for their 19th month old daughter.

"They just lit up and they would not let go of papa," said Mercedes Ford. "They were just very excited to be able to see him and hold him finally."

The couple's parents flew in from out of town to share in the love.

"It's been a very special day for a mother and a father because our family is united," said Lee Ford.

And outside more mothers were treated to live music as a band performed.

"This is wonderful that a community would get together and be so supportive," said Lee.