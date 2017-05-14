Pomp and circumstance as SDSU graduates thousands

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Thousands packed Viejas Arena this weekend cheering - not for the basketball team - but for themselves and the proud accomplishment of graduating from San Diego State University.

More than 10,000 students graduated from the university at various ceremonies over the past few days including CBS News 8's morning producer Al Columbo and John Howard's son Ben.

Sabina Dhillon double majored in Political Science and Criminal Justice.

"It's bitter sweet - I'm really sad to leave this chapter behind because it's been so great, but at the same time I'm excited about the future," said Dhillon. "So I'm ready to move on to bigger and better things."

Also moving on is university President Elliot Hirshman who is leaving the university next month.

The most popular degree in SDSU's class of 2017 is a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology followed by Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, which is the path Arturo Enriquez followed.

"It was a hard experience, but totally worth it," said Enriquez. "I like SDSU and will probably come back for grad school."

As graduation students head into the next chapter of life, SDSU if getting ready for the next wave of freshmen. Nearly 60,000 high school seniors applied for admission.

For those who got accepted and are coming in the fall, one graduate shared a tip:

"I think the best advice I would give is to balance both your social life and academic life," said Sabina Dhillon. "Make sure academics are number 1 - that's the number 1 priority - but also make sure you get involved and also have time to do the fun stuff."