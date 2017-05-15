Suspect jailed following deadly hit-and-run in Ramona

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Ramona Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers also reported that following the crash the suspect took a Lyft to a local bar.

The black Denali SUV rear-ended the car at San Vicente Road and Arena Drive after 6:30 p.m. on Mother's Day. That crash caused the car to hit a tree, which killed the woman behind the wheel, according to sheriff's deputies. She was transported to Palomar Medical Center. Her name was not immediately available.

Sheriff's deputies also reported that the driver, 44, of the SUV left his vehicle in a parking lot and then took a ride share service to the Turkey Inn Bar in the 700 block of Main Street in Ramona where he was arrested.

During his arrest the suspect, accused in the fatal DUI crash, started yelling at officers.

The suspect is in custody Monday morning. He was booked into the downtown San Diego County jail. His name has not been released.