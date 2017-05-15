Woman Unknowingly Wears Engagement Ring Inside of Necklace for More Than a Year

A man waited an entire year to propose to his girlfriend — while she unknowingly wore her engagement ring around her neck for the whole time.
The starting quarterback at a Louisiana high school was fatally shot over the weekend at a graduation party.
A military wife and mother of three earned her nursing degree on Mother’s Day – the first in her family to earn a bachelor’s degree.
A Texas mother was arrested after allegedly pretending her children were sick in order to raise money through a fundraising site.
A loyal police dog saved his partner’s life during a shootout in South Florida on Friday, according to police.
An Alabama teenage mother received a special gift from a police officer after she stole groceries last year in order to feed her family.