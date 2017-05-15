Fox Exec Calls ABC's 'American Idol' Reboot 'Fraudulent,' Reveals Network Planned 2020 Revival

Drew Barrymore loves being a mom and loves her "unorthodox" family! The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate motherhood and the many women (and men) in her life. "Mother's Day! This was a shoot for @flowerbeauty photographed by @lachlanbailey years ago and I had i...

Drew Barrymore loves being a mom and loves her "unorthodox" family! The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram over the weekend to celebrate motherhood and the many women (and men) in her life. "Mother's Day! This was a shoot for @flowerbeauty photographed by @lachlanbailey years ago and I had i...