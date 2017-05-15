Celebrate the blossoming of a new season while supporting local - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Celebrate the blossoming of a new season while supporting local businesses

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Supporting small businesses has become more entertaining at the Flowerhill Promenade.

Now through May 28th, the Flowerhill Promenade is hosting InBloom, a series of free workshops and events, including fashion shows, entertainment for kids, crafts and more.
   
Click here for a complete schedule of events.


 

