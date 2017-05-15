Court likely to question if Trump's travel ban discriminates

A low pressure system moving across the region will bring cool weather and occasional rain showers in most areas of San Diego County Monday through Tuesday and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts into Wednesday.
A hit-and-run driver accused of killing a woman in Ramona is being held at the San Diego County jail downtown. The California Highway Patrol reported that after the crash the suspect called a Lyft for a ride to a local bar, where he was arrested.
Don Parker was a sheriff's deputy for more than 20 years and rose to head of the Search and Rescue Detail. Now he is in the hospital being treated for a life-threatening cancerous brain tumor.
It was a beautiful day in Balboa Park, where dozens gathered for a special event.
The San Diego American Indian Health Center held its annual Pow Wow in the park with food, music and dancing.
For many, this event is a way to preserve traditions, honor the past and look toward the future.
The Pow Wow also featured vendors selling handmade jewelry, pottery and other crafts.
Dozens of military moms and their families were honored on Mother's Day with a special brunch in Carlsbad.
Thousands packed Viejas Arena this weekend cheering - not for the basketball team - but for themselves and the proud accomplishment of graduating from San Diego State University.
Dozens of vehicles - including cars, trucks, school buses and a vintage red Ford Mustang - will be put up for online auction by the County of San Diego starting Monday.
A memorial service was held for the 35-year-old mother who was killed in a mass shooting in University City Saturday.
Thousands of Navy sailors and Marines will return to San Diego Monday after a seven-month deployment to the western Pacific and Indian oceans, and duty off the Middle East and the Horn of Africa.