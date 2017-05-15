101-Year-Old Breaks World Record to Become Oldest Skydiver: 'I W - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

101-Year-Old Breaks World Record to Become Oldest Skydiver: 'I Would Do it Again Tomorrow'

Updated: May 15, 2017 10:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.