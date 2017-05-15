Helix High placed on lockdown following false reports of gunman

LA MESA (CBS 8/CNS) — La Mesa police detained a man Monday morning in connection with a report that a possible gunman was seen near Helix High School, but have did not find a weapon.

Helix High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown with officers going to the campus and securing the perimeter of the school.

Police located a suspect and determined that it was a pair of gloves that someone had seen him carrying, not a weapon.