Helix High placed on lockdown following false reports of gunman

LA MESA (CBS 8/CNS) — La Mesa police detained a man Monday morning in connection with a report that a possible gunman was seen near Helix High School, but have did not find a weapon. 

Helix High School was placed on a precautionary lockdown with officers going to the campus and securing the perimeter of the school. 

Police located a suspect and determined that it was a pair of gloves that someone had seen him carrying, not a weapon. 

