Makin Island group returns to San Diego from deployment

The three ships of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Base San Diego Monday from a seven-month deployment to the Pacific, Middle East and Horn of Africa.
Ralphs Grocery Co. announced Monday it is hiring 800 people to fill open positions in its Southern California supermarkets, including stores in San Diego County.
An expectant mother is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Ramona Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Wounded warriors are strengthening their bodies by taking up tennis.
A tennis camp for dozens of service members and veterans from across the country began Monday here in San Diego.
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reported on the camp from Balboa Park.
La Mesa police detained a man Monday morning in connection with a report that a possible gunman was seen near Helix High School, but did not find a weapon.
Don Parker was a sheriff's deputy for more than 20 years and rose to head of the Search and Rescue Detail. Now he is in the hospital being treated for a life-threatening cancerous brain tumor.
A low pressure system moving across the region will bring cool weather and occasional rain showers in most areas of San Diego County Monday through Tuesday and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts into Wednesday.
It was a beautiful day in Balboa Park, where dozens gathered for a special event.
The San Diego American Indian Health Center held its annual Pow Wow in the park with food, music and dancing.
For many, this event is a way to preserve traditions, honor the past and look toward the future.
The Pow Wow also featured vendors selling handmade jewelry, pottery and other crafts.
Dozens of military moms and their families were honored on Mother's Day with a special brunch in Carlsbad.