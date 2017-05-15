Cars and homes damaged in series of vandalism cases

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The San Diego Police Department reported Monday that over the past 30 days their Southern Division has experienced a series of vandalism cases involving BB and/or pellet guns.
Over 30 parked vehicles have had windows shot out or paint damaged in several of these incidents.
In addition, windows of residences have reportedly been the target of vandalism recently.
The majority of the incidents have happened during hours of darkness and detectives have limited leads.
Anyone with information related to the vandalism series is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Deana De Los Reyes at 619-424-0425 or ddelosreyes@pd.sandiego.gov.
President Donald Trump has chosen a San Diego real estate developer and industrialist to be U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas.
The San Diego Police Department reported Monday that over the past 30 days their Southern Division has experienced a series of vandalism cases involving BB and/or pellet guns.
The three ships of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Base San Diego Monday from a seven-month deployment to the Pacific, Middle East and Horn of Africa.
Ralphs Grocery Co. announced Monday it is hiring 800 people to fill open positions in its Southern California supermarkets, including stores in San Diego County.
An expectant mother is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Ramona Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Wounded warriors are strengthening their bodies by taking up tennis.
A tennis camp for dozens of service members and veterans from across the country began Monday here in San Diego.
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reported on the camp from Balboa Park.
Wounded warriors are strengthening their bodies by taking up tennis.
A tennis camp for dozens of service members and veterans from across the country began Monday here in San Diego.
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reported on the camp from Balboa Park.
La Mesa police detained a man Monday morning in connection with a report that a possible gunman was seen near Helix High School, but did not find a weapon.
Don Parker was a sheriff's deputy for more than 20 years and rose to head of the Search and Rescue Detail. Now he is in the hospital being treated for a life-threatening cancerous brain tumor.
A low pressure system moving across the region will bring cool weather and occasional rain showers in most areas of San Diego County Monday through Tuesday and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts into Wednesday.