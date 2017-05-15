Cars and homes damaged in series of vandalism cases

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — The San Diego Police Department reported Monday that over the past 30 days their Southern Division has experienced a series of vandalism cases involving BB and/or pellet guns.

Over 30 parked vehicles have had windows shot out or paint damaged in several of these incidents.

In addition, windows of residences have reportedly been the target of vandalism recently.

The majority of the incidents have happened during hours of darkness and detectives have limited leads.

Anyone with information related to the vandalism series is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Deana De Los Reyes at 619-424-0425 or ddelosreyes@pd.sandiego.gov.