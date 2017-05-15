Trump chooses San Diego developer for Bahamian post - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trump chooses San Diego developer for Bahamian post

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has chosen a San Diego real estate developer and industrialist to be U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas.

The White House says Trump announced his intent to nominate Doug "Papa" Manchester to be the next ambassador to the Bahamas.

Manchester has been chairman of Manchester Financial Group since 1970 and is the former owner of the San Diego Union-Tribune. A Trump supporter, Manchester has been a leading developer of hotels and resorts.

