Man arrested for East Village hit-and-run that left woman critically injured

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Police arrested a man Monday in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred Friday afternoon in East Village.

Richard Avila Carrillo allegedly pulled a Jeep Patriot (pictured to the left) into a parking lot located at 1344 National Ave. and drove over a female who was sleeping on the ground.

Carrillo reportedly exited the vehicle, called for help and then moved the Jeep forward, off the woman. She was pulled out from under the vehicle by others in the parking lot and the suspect drove away.

The vehicle was described a charcoal grey with the CA license plate number 6UGV248.

On Monday, investigators learned the location of the vehicle and took Carrillo into custody without incident.

The victim is a 49-year-old who remains hospitalized with life-threatening internal injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information, is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.

Carrillo was booked Monday on the charges of felony hit and run and driving on a suspended license.

