Assault suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Solana Beach

The San Diego Police Department reported Monday that over the past 30 days their Southern Division has experienced a series of vandalism cases involving BB and/or pellet guns.
A local school has received a lot of attention for turning around its troubled past, but at what cost? CBS News 8 and inewsource goes behind school doors to talk to teachers and students who say pressure tactics and cutting corners has left them feeling cheated. Is this school faking the grade?
An assault suspect was wounded Monday afternoon when at least one deputy opened fire on the man during a confrontation near the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
If you've always wanted to drive a Porsche, but do not think you'll ever own one, you now have a chance to live your dream. You can burn rubber on the track at the Porsche Experience Center now open in Carson. News 8's Shawn Styles got behind the wheel to takes us on a ride!
From Tipis to tomahawks, this Friday and Saturday is your chance to step back into time in the East County.
An expectant mother is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Ramona Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The White House Monday confirmed plans by President Donald Trump to nominate San Diego developer Doug Manchester as ambassador to the Bahamas.