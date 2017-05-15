Assault suspect wounded in deputy-involved shooting in Solana Beach

SOLANA BEACH (CBS 8/CNS) - An assault suspect was wounded Monday afternoon when at least one deputy opened fire on the man during a confrontation near the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The shooting took place in the 400 block of South Highway 101 in Solana Beach about 4:30 p.m., sheriff's Lt. Jason Vickery said.

Medics took the suspect, who allegedly had stabbed another man in the face at a Rubio's restaurant several blocks south of Fletcher Cove, to a hospital for treatment of wounds of undisclosed severity. The assault victim's condition also was not immediately available.

The altercation reportedly started when an employee at the Rubio's kicked the suspect out of the restaurant. He allegedly returned and stabbed the employee.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

Authorities closed traffic lanes around the site of the shooting and suspended train runs through the area to allow investigators to document evidence.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions.