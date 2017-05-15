Suspect injured in deputy-involved shooting in Solana Beach

SOLANA BEACH (CBS 8) — San Diego Sheriffs confirmed a deputy-involved shooting took place in Solana Beach near the intersection of Highway 101 and Via De La Valle Monday afternoon.

There was reportedly a confrontation between deputies and a suspect wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies fired on and hit the suspect who was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital.

The extent of the suspect's injuries were unknown as of 5:30 p.m.

No other injuries were reported.

Traffic in the area of the intersection of Highway 101 and Via de la Valle was being diverted following the incidents.

