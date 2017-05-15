Shark activity caught on camera along California coast

San Diego Sheriffs confirmed a deputy-involved shooting took place in Solana Beach near the intersection of Highway 101 and Via De La Valle Monday afternoon.
An expectant mother is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Ramona Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The White House Monday confirmed plans by President Donald Trump to nominate San Diego developer Doug Manchester as ambassador to the Bahamas.
The San Diego Police Department reported Monday that over the past 30 days their Southern Division has experienced a series of vandalism cases involving BB and/or pellet guns.
Longtime San Diego State University executive Sally Roush will become interim president on July 1, making her the first woman to head the school, it was announced Monday.
Police arrested a man Monday in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred Friday afternoon in East Village.
The three ships of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Base San Diego Monday from a seven-month deployment to the Pacific, Middle East and Horn of Africa.
Ralphs Grocery Co. announced Monday it is hiring 800 people to fill open positions in its Southern California supermarkets, including stores in San Diego County.