Living outback and back in time - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Living outback and back in time

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — From Tipis to tomahawks, this Friday and Saturday is your chance to step back into time in the East County. 

This weekend will mark the 24th year of the Manzanita Rendezvous.

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff pitches in while pitching a tent at Lake Morena Village.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.