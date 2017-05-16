Stephen Reacts To Trump Calling Him 'A No-Talent Guy' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stephen Reacts To Trump Calling Him 'A No-Talent Guy'

Posted: Updated:

President Trump finally got around to addressing one of the biggest threats to America: Stephen Colbert.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.