Cops: Son Carried His Mom's Severed Head Into Grocery Store After Stabbing Her On Mother's Day

President Trump has taken to Twitter to admit he gave classified intelligence to Russian officials during a meeting in the Oval Office last week, defending his actions as his "absolute right."
A Florida photographer provided a special memory for a mom-to-be whose husband is set to miss their baby’s birth while serving overseas.
Zac Efron is going from high school heartthrob to high-profile serial killer in a new film where he’ll play Ted Bundy.
Police in Oregon have named their suspect in the gruesome case of a man they say entered a grocery store over the weekend with a severed head in his hands before allegedly stabbing an employee.
The parents of Timothy Piazza, a 19-year-old Penn State student who died after an alleged fraternity hazing ritual, are venting their anger and despair at the shocking grand jury report of his death.
The nuclear scientist from Washington, D.C., who was crowned Miss USA Sunday night, is trying to clarify some of the controversial comments she made some during a Q&A segment of the event, which left many viewers scratching their heads.
One “hangry” passenger stuck on an Amtrak train was so starving that he had pizza delivered to him as he waited to get moving.
There is a real danger to people who don’t know how to cut an avocado properly, and injuries related to the popular fruit are on the rise.
A South Carolina 16-year-old died of a caffeine overdose after drinking coffee, soda and an energy drink within a two-hour period, according to authorities.