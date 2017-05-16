City reopens Children's Pool in La Jolla to the public

SAN DIEGO – The City of San Diego reopened the Children's Pool in La Jolla to the public Tuesday morning to coincide with the conclusion of the harbor seal pupping season.

The area was closed Dec. 15, 2016 to provide protection to the harbor seal population during the vulnerable pupping season.



As part of the Children’s Pool reopening, the City reinstalled the rope line which serves as a guide and reminder for the public to keep a safe distance from any seals that may be present on the beach. Harassing, disturbing or flushing the seals at any time is a violation of federal and local laws.



City park rangers and lifeguards will monitor the Children’s Pool while the area is open to keep the public and wildlife safe.