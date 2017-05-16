City reopens Children's Pool in La Jolla to the public

The City of San Diego reopened the Children's Pool in La Jolla to the public Tuesday morning to coincide with the conclusion of the harbor seal pupping season.
Hundreds on Monday night packed Los Tacos to help and support Leeanne Ericson, who was attacked by shark last month at San Onofre State Beach.
A local school has received a lot of attention for turning around its troubled past, but at what cost? CBS News 8 and inewsource goes behind school doors to talk to teachers and students who say pressure tactics and cutting corners has left them feeling cheated. Is this school faking the grade?
Mayor Kevin Faulconer is scheduled Tuesday to unveil revisions to his $3.6 billion San Diego city budget, which has been criticized for not doing enough to slow police officer attrition and for cutting support for arts programs.
An assault suspect was shot and killed Monday when at least one deputy opened fire on the man during a confrontation near the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A low pressure system moving across the region will bring cool weather and occasional rain showers in most areas of San Diego County Tuesday and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts into Wednesday.
The San Diego Police Department reported Monday that over the past 30 days their Southern Division has experienced a series of vandalism cases involving BB and/or pellet guns.
If you've always wanted to drive a Porsche, but do not think you'll ever own one, you now have a chance to live your dream. You can burn rubber on the track at the Porsche Experience Center now open in Carson. News 8's Shawn Styles got behind the wheel to takes us on a ride!
From Tipis to tomahawks, this Friday and Saturday is your chance to step back into time in the East County.