Zac Efron to Portray Serial Killer Ted Bundy in 'Shockingly Evil and Vile' Movie

Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle Melton officially tied the knot, and were thrilled to share photos from special day with fans and friends.
Everyone deserves a cheat day! Kim and Khloe Kardashian decided to indulge in some tasty treats while out in NYC with pal Jonathan Cheban on Monday. The reality stars had just attended the NBC Upfronts and decided to celebrate with some New York classics. WATCH: Kim Kardashian Tells 'Big Bully'...
Harry Styles has a new home! The 23-year-old British pop star started his week-long residency at The Late Late Show alongside host and friend, James Corden, on Monday night.
Nikki Bella and John Cena aren't in a rush to move past their engagement honeymoon phase! After the WWE wrestler popped the question during WrestleMania 33 in early April, the red hot couple have been enjoying their time together. WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Bella Gets Emotional as Fiance John Cena...
After months of rumors, Elle King took to Instagram to set the record straight on Monday. The 27-year-old singer has previously alluded to a split and even to skipping out on her planned wedding to Andrew "Fergie" Ferguson, but as it turns out, the two have been married for quite a while now. W...