EXCLUSIVE: Jai Courtney and Lily James Face Nazis and Forbidden Love in Explosive 'The Exception' Clip

Forbidden love during World War II is a well-worn yarn in Hollywood, but The Exception factors in a new obstacle: The last king of the German Empire, banished to live in exile post-WWI.
Bill Cosby is publicly addressing his sexual assault scandal for the first time in more than two years.
It's the end of the world as we know it in Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s season four finale! At least it will be, if Aida has her way.
Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle Melton officially tied the knot, and were thrilled to share photos from special day with fans and friends.