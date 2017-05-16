Family Says Video Proves Cops Could Have Saved 15-Year-Old They Shot Dead

Seth MacFarlane introduced his new show, an apparent spoof of Star Trek, at the Fox upfronts on Monday.
Two hedgehogs stolen from a Michigan zoo over the weekend were returned by the mysterious thief on Monday.
A Connecticut teenager was fatally shot at the culmination of a police pursuit last week by officers who could have prevented his death, according to the boy's family.
Monday night saw the shocking elimination of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles from Dancing With the Stars, as she and partner Sasha Farber were sent home despite two perfect scores.
New details are emerging about that terrifying home invasion involving former Real Housewives of New Jersey personality Dina Manzo.
The newly crowned Miss USA said she would “love to clarify” her comments on health care and feminism after igniting an internet firestorm during Sunday night's pageant.
President Trump has taken to Twitter to admit he gave classified intelligence to Russian officials during a meeting in the Oval Office last week, defending his actions as his "absolute right."
A Florida photographer provided a special memory for a mom-to-be whose husband is set to miss their baby’s birth while serving overseas.
Zac Efron is going from high school heartthrob to high-profile serial killer in a new film where he’ll play Ted Bundy.
Police in Oregon have named their suspect in the gruesome case of a man they say entered a grocery store over the weekend with a severed head in his hands before allegedly stabbing an employee.