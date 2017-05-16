Escape to Margaritaville at La Jolla Playhouse

The Children's Pool beach in La Jolla was reopened to the public Tuesday, now that pupping season is over for the harbor seals that inhabit the scenic location.
The San Diego metropolitan area is the 10th fittest in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Blue Cross Foundation.
Whether you love Jimmy Buffett classics or want to experience some new songs, Margaritaville is calling your name. The La Jolla Playhouse is the world-premiere for the new musical, which is creating quite the buzz among critics.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Tuesday that extra money in the fiscal year that begins July 1 will go toward addressing a police officer retention problem and supporting arts organizations -- the most controversial issues in his $3.6 billion budget proposal.
The three ships of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Base San Diego Monday from a seven-month deployment to the Pacific, Middle East and Horn of Africa.
A local school has received a lot of attention for turning around its troubled past, but at what cost? CBS News 8 and inewsource goes behind school doors to talk to teachers and students who say pressure tactics and cutting corners has left them feeling cheated. Is this school faking the grade?
Hundreds on Monday night packed Los Tacos to help and support Leeanne Ericson, who was attacked by shark last month at San Onofre State Beach.
An assault suspect was shot and killed Monday when at least one deputy opened fire on the man during a confrontation near the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A low pressure system moving across the region will bring cool weather and occasional rain showers in most areas of San Diego County Tuesday and gusty winds in the mountains and deserts into Wednesday.
The San Diego Police Department reported Monday that over the past 30 days their Southern Division has experienced a series of vandalism cases involving BB and/or pellet guns.