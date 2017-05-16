Escape to Margaritaville at La Jolla Playhouse - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Escape to Margaritaville at La Jolla Playhouse

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Whether you love Jimmy Buffett classics or want to experience some new songs, Margaritaville is calling your name. 
     
The La Jolla Playhouse is the world-premiere for the new musical, which is creating quite the buzz among critics. 
   
CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from La Jolla where you can escape to Margaritaville. 

