Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation

A 19-year-old man accused of killing a close friend during an alcohol-fueled fight, then dumping the victim's body in Valley Center and bragging about his actions on the Snapchat social media app, must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Tuesday.
San Diego State University announced Tuesday that it has ended negotiations with the group behind the Soccer City development proposed for Mission Valley, and called on the city of San Diego to issue a request for other proposals for use of the Qualcomm Stadium property.
Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute announced Tuesday the discovery of a molecule that prevents the Zika virus from spreading, which could be a first step toward development of a treatment for the disease.
The Children's Pool beach in La Jolla was reopened to the public Tuesday, now that pupping season is over for the harbor seals that inhabit the scenic location.
The San Diego metropolitan area is the 10th fittest in the country, according to a study released Tuesday by the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Blue Cross Foundation.
Whether you love Jimmy Buffett classics or want to experience some new songs, Margaritaville is calling your name. The La Jolla Playhouse is the world-premiere for the new musical, which is creating quite the buzz among critics.
Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Tuesday that extra money in the fiscal year that begins July 1 will go toward addressing a police officer retention problem and supporting arts organizations -- the most controversial issues in his $3.6 billion budget proposal.
The three ships of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group returned to Naval Base San Diego Monday from a seven-month deployment to the Pacific, Middle East and Horn of Africa.
A local school has received a lot of attention for turning around its troubled past, but at what cost? CBS News 8 and inewsource goes behind school doors to talk to teachers and students who say pressure tactics and cutting corners has left them feeling cheated. Is this school faking the grade?
Hundreds on Monday night packed Los Tacos to help and support Leeanne Ericson, who was attacked by shark last month at San Onofre State Beach.