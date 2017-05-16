Man who talked about murder on Snapchat will stand trial

VISTA (CNS) - A 19-year-old man accused of killing a close friend during an alcohol-fueled fight, then dumping the victim's body in Valley Center and bragging about his actions on the Snapchat social media app, must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Salvador Alejandro Sanchez of Escondido faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of the death last month of 20-year-old Maithem Alfuraiji.

Investigators who testified during the defendant's preliminary hearing alleged that Sanchez lived by the loyalty creed of "ride or die" from the movie series "Fast and Furious" and on April 27 challenged Alfuraiji to a fight to the death and killed him.

Sanchez allegedly "dumped the victim's body and buried it in tall grass" in an area off East Paradise Creek Lane in Valley Center, police have said.

On April 29, friends of the victim saw Snapchat posts from the suspect alluding to a possible homicide and alerted the San Diego County Sheriff's department, which in turn notified the Escondido Police Department.

Alfuraiji's body was discovered the next day and Sanchez was taken into custody in the vicinity of Ash Street and Grand Avenue in Escondido that afternoon.

Judge Richard Whitney ruled that enough evidence was presented at the preliminary hearing for Sanchez to stand trial on Sept. 12. A readiness conference was set for Aug. 14.

RELATED