Manhunt: Picture of suspect and her dog may get her caught

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department's Central Division are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating an unknown suspect wanted for an attempted robbery in downtown San Diego last October.

On October 7, 2016, at 10:20 p.m., an adult female victim was walking with her mother and a friend along the west sidewalk of 1100 6th Avenue. An unknown adult female suspect ran up to the victim from behind and knocked her to the ground.

The suspect attempted to steal the victim's purse, which was being worn across the victim's chest. The suspect was unable to get control of the purse.

The victim's mother and friend pulled the suspect off of the victim.

The suspect then began to push and punch the mother and friend. The suspect ran from the scene and was last seen boarding a nearby MTS trolley. There were no injuries during this incident.

The suspect is described as a Black female, in her 20's, 5'6" to 5'7" tall, 125 lbs, wearing a multicolored top, blue jeans, and pink tennis shoes.

The suspect also had a medium size, light colored dog with her once she boarded the trolley.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call the SDPD's Central Division at (619) 744-9500 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anonymous email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.