San Diego summer camps with a lot s'more to them

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - There is only about a month to go before the end of the school year and many parents are thinking about summer camps - but what if you kids want something more than campfires and sing-alongs?

Students who have a passion for music can immersew themselves in a song writing and music production at Studio West in Rancho Bernardo.

Peyton Breaux, 11, and his 11-year-old sister Audrey took part in last year's summer camp. They learned in one week's time to collaborate and create a brand new song.

"I thought it was really cool how I got to make a song from beginning to end," said Peyton. His sister Audrey said "you feel proud because you've made a whole song from scratch."

Owner Peter Dyson said he got the idea after his own kids took an interest in music.

If you think your child would be "sew inspired" to create, one stitch at a time, there is a crafty camp in Encinitas.

Laura Prince opened up Stitch Lounge during the recession in 2009. She brought her background in interior and fashion design to kids, and helped them feel a cut above the rest.

To keep imaginations soaring, Robolink in Sorrento Valley offers camps focused on science, technology, engineering and math.

Hansol Hong and fellow UC San Diego graduates began Robolink five years ago.

"We are teaching STEM, which is important but they are learning in a fun environment so they do not even realize that they are learning," said Hong.