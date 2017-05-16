Wild Wonders: It's a wild world and sometimes nature needs help - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Wild Wonders: It's a wild world and sometimes nature needs help

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - This Friday is World Endangered Species Day and a wildlife conservation group is planning a party to help animals. 

Wild Wonders has taken a special interest in protecting bear cats. 

This Friday, the public is invited to a fundraiser with food, music and animals. 

Tickets can be purchased online. 

In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff enjoys the beauty of Bonsall at Wild Wonders. 

