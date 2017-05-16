Deadly Ramona Hit and Run: Victim's family brings flowers to crash site

RAMONA (CBS 8) - Family and friends of 29-year-old Jessica Foderingham on Tuesday came together to remember the mother of two, who was 33 weeks pregnant when she was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Mother's Day.

Foderingham's loved ones brought flowers to the site of the crash and placed crosses.

The suspect in the crash was identified as 44-year-old Andrew Molinis. according to Sheriffs deputies, Molinis' SUV rear-ended Foderingham's car which hit a tree, killing her.

Sheriffs deputies also said he left his SUV in the parking lot and then took a ride share to the Turkey Inn Bar at the 700 block of Main Street in Ramona where he was arrested and booked into the County Jail before 2 a.m. Monday morning.

The victim's husband told CBS News 8 Jessica was 33 weeks pregnant and due to have a baby girl next month.

Chris Fondo - a Marine - didn't want to go on camera but wrote in a message: "It's so hard... my life will never be the same. My heart, my world, and best friend, and mother of my children (while carrying our daughter) was taken from me. R.I.P. Jessica and Ayanna Foderingham. I'm not ready to raise two boys on my own."

Molinis is charged with four felonies including two counts of DUI resulting in bodily injury, gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run.

