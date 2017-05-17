Body found in La Jolla home, SWAT team called in

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - A SWAT standoff in underway in La Jolla after a body was discovered inside a home.

The home is located in the 5500 block of Avenida Fiesta.

Police were first called to the home after a man called 911 asking police to do a welfare check on his mother and stepfather.

According to neighbors, the son discovered his mother dead inside the home.

Police believe at least one person is holed up inside the home which led to the SWAT standoff Tuesday night.

Authorities have been working to create contact with whomever may still be inside the home.

Neighbors also told CBS News 8 the deceased woman's husband does have access to firearms.

This is a developing story. We will update it as information is confirmed.