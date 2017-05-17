Husband and wife found dead inside La Jolla home

A pair of small earthquakes gave a jolt and a shake to the Santa Barbara area, but there are no reports of any damages, injuries or other problems.
Family and friends of 29-year-old Jessica Foderingham on Tuesday came together to remember the mother of two, who was 32 weeks pregnant when she was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Mother's Day.
Homicide investigators Wednesday remained on scene after a husband and wife were found dead inside a multi-million dollar home in La Jolla.
Jack in the Box's stock surged after the fast-food chain said it would consider spinning off its Qdoba Mexican restaurant chain.
San Diego State University announced Tuesday that it has ended negotiations with the group behind the Soccer City development proposed for Mission Valley, and called on the city of San Diego to issue a request for other proposals for use of the Qualcomm Stadium property.
From Tipis to tomahawks, this Friday and Saturday is your chance to step back into time in the East County.
There is only about a month to go before the end of the school year and many parents are thinking about summer camps - but what if you kids want something more than campfires and sing-alongs?
This Friday is World Endangered Species Day and a wildlife conservation group is planning a party to help animals.