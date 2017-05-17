Husband and wife found dead inside La Jolla home

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - Homicide investigators Wednesday remained on scene after a husband and wife were found dead inside a multi-million dollar home in La Jolla.

The home is located in the 5500 block of Avenida Fiesta.

Police were first called to the home after officers say a man in his 30s called 911 asking police to do a welfare check on his mother and stepfather.

Nearby residents were evacuated as a SWAT team was summoned. The SWAT team searched the home Tuesday night.



Around 7:30 p.m., police say the 80-year-old husband, John Mattiace, wouldn't pick up his cell phone. Five hours later, police entered the home and found the man's body in the house with a gunshot wound and discovered the body of 60-year-old Parvaneh Jilavi, shot dead on the couch.

Neighbors are shocked because they say the couple never argued.

"They're a Middle Eastern couple, they had a convalescent home. Recently they listed their home. I don't understand what could've happened," Mary Castro said.

Detectives say there were firearms in the Persian couple's home. At one point, the neighborhood was on lock down during the SWAT search.

Police say it appears to be a murder-suicide. The motive for the shooting was not immediately known, according to police.

This is a developing story. We will update it as information is confirmed.

