SWAT underway after body found inside a La Jolla home

SWAT underway after body found inside a La Jolla home

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - Police have responded to a La Jolla home where a person was found dead Tuesday night. 

The home is located in the 5500 block Avenida Fiesta. 

Police have created a perimeter into a SWAT situation and nearby homes have been evacuated. 

This is a developing story. We will update it as information is confirmed. 

