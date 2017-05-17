2 small earthquakes shake Santa Barbara area - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

2 small earthquakes shake Santa Barbara area

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) - A pair of small earthquakes gave a jolt and a shake to the Santa Barbara area, but there are no reports of any damages, injuries or other problems.

The U.S. Geological Survey says in a preliminary report that a magnitude-4.1 quake struck at 9:42 p.m. about 8 miles west of the University of California, Santa Barbara. About a minute later a magnitude-3.1 quake shook in about the same spot. Several other tiny quakes came after.

The shaking was reported widely on social media and felt as far away as Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.

