Two bodies found at Otay Mesa strip mall

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were found dead early Wednesday near an Otay Mesa shopping center.



The bodies were discovered along Palm Avenue near Beyer Boulevard around 2:45 a.m. by a man who was power washing the parking lot.

"It looked typical, like they were sleeping. They were both lying down on the ground with beer cans and bottles next to them. I thought they were sleeping," Miguel said.

When the medical examiner's office arrived on scene, they were able to determine that it was a murder.

"The medical examiner's office was called in because it could've been a natural death. However, the investigator found what we believe to be trauma to both bodies," Lt. Mike Holden said.

Both victims were identified as white males, ages 61 and 56. They are believed to be homeless, according to San Diego police.

The deaths were deemed suspicious and homicide detectives were summoned to investigate, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.