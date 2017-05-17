Two bodies found at Otay Mesa strip mall

Mother's Day has come and gone, but there's one group still celebrating mom. "Fit4Mom" has declared May "The Month of Mama" and it's offering free workouts and huge prizes.
Authorities released the names Wednesday of a couple who died in an apparent murder-suicide in their upscale La Jolla-area home.
A fitness model from Solana Beach who arrested after a cross-country manhunt appeared before a judge Wednesday.
An assault suspect was shot and killed Monday when at least one deputy opened fire on the man during a confrontation near the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
An escalating battle between Apple and Qualcomm over money and patent rights is drawing in Taiwanese contractors that assemble Apple's iPhones.
Family and friends of 29-year-old Jessica Foderingham on Tuesday came together to remember the mother of two, who was 32 weeks pregnant when she was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Mother's Day.
If the best jokes are stolen, the best comedians don't think it's funny when they're accused of ripping off material.
A 47-year-old woman was booked Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the apparent shooting death of a man at a home in a rural area just west of the Viejas Indian Reservation.
The Sheriff's Department wants your help in locating 25-year-old Lilianna Ku'Uliea Haye. She was last seen leaving her home in Vista around 6:00 p.m. on May 10.