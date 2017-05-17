Two bodies found in strip mall in Otay Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two bodies found in strip mall in Otay Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two people were found dead early Wednesday near an Otay Mesa shopping center.
   
The bodies were located along Palm Avenue near Beyer Boulevard around 2:45 a.m., according to San Diego police.
   
The deaths were deemed suspicious and homicide detectives were summoned to investigate, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

