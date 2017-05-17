Priyanka Chopra Plays Coy About Going Out With Nick Jonas Again After Their Met Gala Date

Selenators, rejoice! It looks like Selena Gomez is gearing up for a brand new single and accompanying music video. The 24-year-old pop star has been teasing her new "Bad Liar" project for the past few days, and on Tuesday, she indicated that it's likely new music. RELATED: Selena Gomez Teases N...
Reese Witherspoon brought the best date to her taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show -- her mom, Betty Reese! The Big Little Lies actress, 41, took to Instagram Stories on the way to the show, sharing videos with Betty in the car. "Mom, are you going to be ok if I tell Ellen who your celebrity cru...
Priyanka Chopra had Nick Jonas on her arm at the Met Gala earlier this month, but was that their one and only date?
Sophie Turner is a big fan of dating people who work in your industry. The Game of Thrones star, 21, opened up about her romance with Joe Jonas in a new interview with InStyle magazine. WATCH: Maisie Williams Wishes Sophie Turner a Happy 21st Birthday With Amazing Throwback Snap -- See the Pic!...
Best prom date ever! Gina Rodriguez and Brad Pitt were both guests on The Late Show and the Jane the Virgin star took advantage of her close proximity to the hunky actor. WATCH: Brad Pitt Pokes Fun at 'Fight Club' and the 'Ocean's' Films in Hilarious 'Late Show' Appearance "Prom Pic with Brad ...
Age is only a number if you're Halle Berry! The 50-year-old actress showed off her insane body in a sexy Instagram post on Tuesday. 'I'll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone," she captioned the sultry shot. WATCH: Halle Berry Shares Rare Pic of Son Maceo In the photo, Berry's...
If Taylor Swift's rumored new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, had you rushing to Google, you're not alone! The 26-year-old Brit is an up-and-coming actor with only a few credits to his name. But that doesn't mean that Alwyn isn't a star to watch! WATCH: Taylor Swift Spotted in Nashville as Joe Alwyn Dati...
The Late Late Show has a new host! Well, at least it did on Tuesday night. Harry Styles continued his week-long residency on the CBS show, stepping out and pretending to be host, James Corden, delivering the opening monologue. Styles, 23, clad in a velvet green suit, touched on the news, poking...
Brad Pitt made a rare late night appearance on Tuesday's Late Show With Stephen Colbert, joining the host for another hilarious installment of his "Big Questions With Even Bigger Stars" segment.
As she prepares to drop her first single since leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila Cabello is opening up about the pain behind her solo album.