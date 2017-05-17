Authorities seek public's help to find missing Vista woman - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Authorities seek public's help to find missing Vista woman

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Sheriff's Department wants your help in locating 25-year-old Lilianna Ku'Uliea Haye. 

She was last seen leaving her home in Vista around 6:00 p.m. on May 10. 

Investigators say she may be with her estranged boyfriend, 28-year-old Kenneth Gregory Bourque. He may be driving a 2002 gray/silver four door sedan with California License Plate number 6UHB473.

Haye wears glasses sometimes, has a tattoo of the Hawaiian Islands on her upper right arm and a nose piercing. 

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200.

