Male model accused in crime spree ordered to stand trial

SAN DIEGO (NEW 8) — Model turned alleged gunman 34-year-old David Byers was arraigned on burglary and grand theft charges inside a San Diego courtroom Wednesday.

The tattoos visible on his neck and arms are the same seen in his modeling pictures.

The fitness buff is accused of stealing gym equipment last year from an apartment complex gym in Rancho Penasquitos.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Byers dressed in jeans and a black hoodie posing as a handyman, cleaning the equipment.

A witness told a detective that he was was covered head to toe but his face was visible and he came in started wiping down equipment.

According to prosecutors, Byers is shown hauling away a rowing machine valued at about $1600 dollars right in front of that witness.

Byers has ties to Solana Beach and was arrested by FBI agents earlier this month in North Park, after an alleged crime spree on the East Coast.

Authorities say he held up gas stations and banks in Connecticut, which then led agents on a manhunt through New York, Pennsylvania, Arizona and California.

Though his attorney tried to argue that the charges in San Diego should be reduced to a misdemeanor, the judge disagreed.

"This case is pretty small potatoes in comparison to what he's facing out there in Connecticut," said Deputy District Attorney Carder Chan. "We're looking to wrap this case up so he can be extradited."