Model accused in crime spree appears in court

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A fitness model from Solana Beach who arrested after a cross-country manhunt appeared before a judge Wednesday. 

David Byers is accused of several crimes including burglary and grand theft, right here in San Diego. 

He is also accused of robbing a gas station and holding up two banks in Connecticut.  

Byers was arrested in North Park in early May.  

The judge ordered Wednesday that there is enough evidence to take Byers case to trial. A date is set in July.  

