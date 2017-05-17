Harry Styles' Late Late Show Monologue

Harry Styles surprises everyone by walking out from the curtain and delivering the monologue, touching on the latest Donald Trump headlines and a man who tries to bribe police with Taco Bell.
James asks Goldie Hawn and Kevin Bacon about being married to other famous actors, and asks Goldie about her recent re-watch of "Overboard" with Kurt Russell and learns more than he bargained for.
James welcomes two young men -- and their mothers via video chat -- to see how well these mom/son pairs know each other. And, yes, the questions get very personal.
James welcomes Eva Longoria, Paul Feig and Sam Richardson to play a special edition of Nuzzle Whaaa? featuring a disco ball, cake and a massive lizard.
James asks Caitlyn Jenner, a famous republican, about her frustrations with the party and the possibility of running for office in the future, and learns she is overdue for a round of golf with President Trump.
James asks Jennifer Lopez about the last time they hung out, for Carpool Karaoke, and recall texting Leonardo DiCaprio out of the blue and getting an epic reply from him.
Conversation on the couch with Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Taylor Schilling takes a sudden turn when a trumpet sounds, posing the three with a monumental choice: continue the interview or explore what's behind the giant mystery door.
After James learns Kelly Osbourne can get shy with words around crushes, James and Liev Schreiber work on her delivery and show her how tone can change flirting.
After James gets every detail he can out of Jake Johnson about his experience of training with Tom Cruise for "The Mummy," Joel McHale puts his brute strength on display with a standing bicep curl of Jake.