Summer grilling season is about to begin

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The summer grilling season, and the Memorial Day weekend are just around the corner and it's time to plan those backyard barbecues.



Chef Jeff Anderson is in studio Thursday with some "chef-inspired secrets" for grilling and some new recipes to wow your party crowd.

Here are a few of those recipes listed below:

Coffee-Crusted Burger



Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 20 minutes



Servings Per Recipe: 4 burgers

Serving Size: 1 burger



Ingredients:

Coffee Crust:

1/2 cup Signature SELECT™ French roast coffee beans, whole

1 Tbs coriander seed, toasted

1 tsp cumin seed, toasted

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbs sea salt

1 Tbs fresh ground black pepper

2 Tbs brown sugar

1 tsp crushed red chili flake



Burger:

1 lb Open Nature® ground beef

4 Tbs coffee crust

4 slices sourdough bread (note: burger is served open face, if top is desired add additional 4 slice bread)

6 Tbs mayonnaise

8 thick red onion slices

8 thick heirloom tomato slices

2 cups arugula

8 avocado slices

4 Tbs extra virgin olive oil non-stick spray



Directions:

1. Prepare the coffee crust:

o Dry-toast coriander and cumin seed in cast iron pan over low to medium heat, until aromatic.

o Grind coffee beans in coffee grinder.

o Combine and grind coriander, cumin, sea salt, black pepper and chili flake. Add together coffee, spices, garlic and sugar, reserve for seasoning burgers.

2. Divide ground beef into four equal portions, shape into uniform patties. Season formed patties with coffee crust on both sides.

3. Heat grill to medium-high, season grates with non-stick spray or oil.

4. Place burger onto grill surface and allow to cook for 3-4 minutes per side.

5. Toast sourdough bread on the grill, toast both sides. Dress bread with mayonnaise, then build burger in the following order: arugula, tomato, burger, onion, avocado and extra virgin olive oil.



Signature Apple-Ginger Soda Spritzer



Prep Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes



Servings Per Recipe: 4

Serving Size: 1 glass of soda spritzer



Ingredients:

1/4 cup ginger, peeled and grated

1/4 cup granulated sugar

2 cups water

2 cups ice cubes

Signature Kitchens® apple juice

2 Tbs ginger syrup

2 cups soda water

2 Tbs lime juice, fresh-squeezed

4 lime wedges, sliced



Directions:

1. To prepare ginger syrup: in a small sauce pot, combine ginger, sugar and water and bring to a boil.

2. Once syrup is brought to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and allow to cook down to 1/2 cup. Then, strain and reserve.

3. In a large pitcher, combine ice, apple juice, ginger syrup, soda water and lime juice, then stir to mix.



Divide between 4 large glasses, adding extra ice as desired. Top with sliced lime wedges and enjoy!

Signature Brown Sugar Bacon Parfait



Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes



Servings Per Recipe: 2

Serving Size: 1 parfait



Ingredients:

Brown Sugar Bacon:

6 slices Signature Farms® hickory bacon

3 Tbs brown sugar

2 large pinches ground black pepper



Parfait:

4, 2-ounce scoops Signature SELECT™ vanilla ice cream

4 Tbs brown sugar bacon (several whole pieces, several crumbled)

4 Tbs crunchy peanut butter

4 sprigs mint leaf

2 shakes powdered sugar



Steps (Directions):



1. Preheat oven to 450°. Arrange strips of bacon onto "crinkled" aluminum foil sheet.

2. Sprinkle brown sugar and black pepper onto each strip. Bake for 6-8 minutes, then check for doneness. The bacon should take 10-12 minutes to get crispy. Once done, remove from oven, cool slightly and use for parfait.

3. Chill serving glasses prior to preparing the parfait. Scoop out 4, 2-ounce scoops of ice cream.



Layer parfait glass beginning with vanilla ice cream, then peanut butter and crumbled brown sugar bacon. Repeat layers.



Finish each parfait with a large piece of brown sugar bacon and top with a mint leaf and shake of powdered sugar.