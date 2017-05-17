Lindbergh Field breaks ground on new customs inspection station

A man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a pregnant military wife in Ramona appeared before a judge via video Wednesday.
Model turned alleged gunman 34-year-old David Byers was arraigned on burglary and grand theft charges inside a San Diego courtroom Wednesday.
There is only about a month to go before the end of the school year and many parents are thinking about summer camps - but what if you kids want something more than campfires and sing-alongs?
Authorities released the names Wednesday of a couple who died in an apparent murder-suicide in their upscale La Jolla-area home.
Two homeless men were found dead under suspicious circumstances at an Otay Mesa strip mall Wednesday.
San Diego airport officials broke ground Wednesday on a $229.4 million customs inspection station in Terminal 2 to accommodate the increase in passengers on international flights.
Mother's Day has come and gone, but there's one group still celebrating mom. "Fit4Mom" has declared May "The Month of Mama" and it's offering free workouts and huge prizes.
An assault suspect was shot and killed Monday when at least one deputy opened fire on the man during a confrontation near the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
An escalating battle between Apple and Qualcomm over money and patent rights is drawing in Taiwanese contractors that assemble Apple's iPhones.
Family and friends of 29-year-old Jessica Foderingham on Tuesday came together to remember the mother of two, who was 32 weeks pregnant when she was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Mother's Day.