Scott Disick's Friends Concerned About His Partying Ways as Ella Ross Gets Cozy With Leonardo DiCaprio

Much like a real wrecking ball, Miley Cyrus is ready to have hit it and quit it with her most iconic song. Even though the "Malibu" singer's 2013 "Wrecking Ball" video -- the one where she strips down and swings on a-OK, no, you get it -- has racked up nearly 900 million views on YouTube, and ...
Zoe Saldana is an action superstar, a TV producer and the mother of three sons who are all under 3 years old -- and she's opening up about how she manages to find a balance that allows her to be healthy, happy and in control.
Scott Disick and model Ella Ross seem to have gone their separate ways -- but Disick hasn't skipped a beat.
Michael Jackson's quest to be a "normal American dad" takes center stage in the first official trailer from the upcoming Lifetime biopic Michael Jackson: Searching for Neverland.