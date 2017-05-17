Driver arraigned in pregnant mother's hit-and-run death - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver arraigned in pregnant mother's hit-and-run death

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — A man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a pregnant military wife in Ramona appeared before a judge via video Wednesday. 

44-year-old Andrew Milonis is charged with eight felonies including murder, hit-and-run and DUI for the death of 29-year-old Jessica Foderingham on Sunday night. 

Milonis pleaded not guilty during his arraignment to the charges, which also include DUI and hit-and-run. His bail was increased to $3 million, and he faces 40 years to life in prison if convicted. 

RELATED: Deadly Ramona Hit and Run: Victim's family brings flowers to crash site  

Milonis was heading east on San Vicente Road when his 2011 GMC Yukon  pickup rear-ended a 2016 Dodge Dart near Arena Drive about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

The impact sent the car veering into a center median, where it struck a  tree, fatally injuring Foderingham, who was eight months pregnant. The Ramona resident and her unborn daughter were  pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Milonis allegedly fled following the collision, then abandoned his vehicle about a mile away and called for a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar on Main Street, CHP public-affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein said. Deputies found him at the tavern about an hour later and arrested him. 

Milonis, a Ramona resident, is due back in court May 31 for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial. 

RELATED COVERAGE 

http://www.cbs8.com/story/35429730/expectant-mother-killed-in-hit-and-run-in-ramona 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.