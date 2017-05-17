Driver arraigned in pregnant mother's hit-and-run death

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) — A man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a pregnant military wife in Ramona appeared before a judge via video Wednesday.

44-year-old Andrew Milonis is charged with eight felonies including murder, hit-and-run and DUI for the death of 29-year-old Jessica Foderingham on Sunday night.

Milonis pleaded not guilty during his arraignment to the charges, which also include DUI and hit-and-run. His bail was increased to $3 million, and he faces 40 years to life in prison if convicted.

Milonis was heading east on San Vicente Road when his 2011 GMC Yukon pickup rear-ended a 2016 Dodge Dart near Arena Drive about 6:45 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The impact sent the car veering into a center median, where it struck a tree, fatally injuring Foderingham, who was eight months pregnant. The Ramona resident and her unborn daughter were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Milonis allegedly fled following the collision, then abandoned his vehicle about a mile away and called for a Lyft driver to give him a ride to a bar on Main Street, CHP public-affairs Officer Kevin Pearlstein said. Deputies found him at the tavern about an hour later and arrested him.

Milonis, a Ramona resident, is due back in court May 31 for a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence for him to stand trial.

