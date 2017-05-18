Many San Diegans participated in Bike to Work Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Many San Diegans commuted on two wheels in Thursday's annual Bike to Work Day, organized by the San Diego Association of Governments.



Volunteers staffed 100 pit stops countywide, offering T-shirts, refreshments, snacks and encouragement, according to SANDAG. Some also provided free bike repairs, tune-ups and breakfast.



As part of the event, Councilman Chris Ward led a group ride in downtown San Diego.



"The fundamental reason why we hope people bike today is to see that it's not as hard as it might seem,'' David Hicks of SANDAG said.

"There's great weather here, we have 1,300 miles of off-street bike paths all over the region -- and they're growing, we're putting a lot of money into that effort.''



Since the bicyclists will also have to ride home in the afternoon, drivers are asked to exercise extra caution.