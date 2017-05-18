Former FOX News Chief Roger Ailes dead at age 77 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Former FOX News Chief Roger Ailes dead at age 77

(CBS News) - Former Fox News chief executive Roger Ailes has died, his wife said in a statement Thursday morning.

"I am profoundly sad and heartbroken to report that my husband, Roger Ailes, passed away this morning," Elizabeth Ailes said. "Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many."

Ailes was 77. Fox News confirmed Ailes death on-air Thursday morning.

The founder of Fox News and longtime Republican political operative had a profound influence on American political life, building Fox News into a powerhouse that transformed the media landscape. 

Ailes was forced to resign from Fox News in July 2016 in the wake of sexual harassment allegations leveled by a former Fox News anchor. 

